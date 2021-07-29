Lawyer shot dead in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified men here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified men here on Thursday.

According to the police, Advocate Muhammad Ali Hamdani was at his home when the assailants opened fire on him. He died on the spot while the accused fled.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the DHQ Teaching hospital for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association expressed its grief and announced a three-day mourningbesides demanding arrest of the killers.