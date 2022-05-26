Lawyers condemn life sentence to Yasin Malik

The lawyers from across the country have strongly condemned the sentence of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by an Indian court and termed it a cowardly Indian attempt to silence the voice of the Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The lawyers from across the country have strongly condemned the sentence of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by an Indian court and termed it a cowardly Indian attempt to silence the voice of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a special meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the President of the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi (RHCBA), Secretary-General of the bar Malik Khurram Shehzad said a false and baseless case was registered against the Kashmiri liberation front leader Yasin malik, a pioneer of constitutional and legal struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that a self-imposed verdict without any evidence was aimed at silencing the voice of Kashmiris.

Malik Khurram said that the zealous lawyers of the RHCBA and across the country stood by the Kashmiri leader in his struggle against the oppressive Indian government.