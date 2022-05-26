UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Condemn Life Sentence To Yasin Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Lawyers condemn life sentence to Yasin Malik

The lawyers from across the country have strongly condemned the sentence of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by an Indian court and termed it a cowardly Indian attempt to silence the voice of the Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The lawyers from across the country have strongly condemned the sentence of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by an Indian court and termed it a cowardly Indian attempt to silence the voice of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a special meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the President of the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi (RHCBA), Secretary-General of the bar Malik Khurram Shehzad said a false and baseless case was registered against the Kashmiri liberation front leader Yasin malik, a pioneer of constitutional and legal struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that a self-imposed verdict without any evidence was aimed at silencing the voice of Kashmiris.

Malik Khurram said that the zealous lawyers of the RHCBA and across the country stood by the Kashmiri leader in his struggle against the oppressive Indian government.

Related Topics

India Lawyers Jammu Rawalpindi From Government Court

Recent Stories

Louvre ex-director charged in art trafficking case ..

Louvre ex-director charged in art trafficking case

1 minute ago
 CTD arrests accused involved in killing cop

CTD arrests accused involved in killing cop

1 minute ago
 Moscow Confirms Receiving Sri Lanka's Appeal For H ..

Moscow Confirms Receiving Sri Lanka's Appeal For Help Amid Energy Crisis

1 minute ago
 4 children died and 19 injured as a truck fell int ..

4 children died and 19 injured as a truck fell into deep gorge in Sherwan

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court directs district admin to dea ..

Islamabad High Court directs district admin to deal PTI workers' arrests under S ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of PTI's ..

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of PTI's leaders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.