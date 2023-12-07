Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable democracy, national development process: CJ LHC

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An international conference on sustainable democracy and law, organized by Gilani Law College, was held here at Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) on Thursday.

Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was the chief guest at the conference that was presided over by Vice Chancellor BZU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (SI/TI). Former Chief Justice LHC, Justice (Retired) Muhammad Qasim Khan was the guest of honor. Legal experts, scholars and notable from abroad and Pakistan attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, CJ LHC Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that legal fraternity played a pivotal role for sustainable democracy and inclusivity in the national development process.

He said, courts are an important institution to provide justice to the people, by virtue of which a successful society flourishes.

He congratulated Dr Samza Fatima and her team for organizing the conference.

Former CJ LHC Justice (Retired) Qasim Khan said that corporate trade was gaining special importance in the current scenario and laid emphasis on safeguarding human right in this domain.

VC BZU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the need for discussions on contemporary legal issues. He also underlined the need for women empowerment for a successful society.

Head of school of religion and philosophy, Minhaj University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Herman Roborgh said that legal experts should get benefit from Quranic teachings.

Life time achievement award were presented to Justice (Retired) Muhammad Zafar Yasin and Justice (Retired) Muhammad Khalid Alvin at the conclusion of the first session.

Legal experts and scholars read out their papers on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan