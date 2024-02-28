LESCO's Anti-power Theft Operations In Wahga, Shahpur
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) conducted successful anti-power theft operations and detected a number of power pilferers in its sub-divisions of Wahga Road and Shahpur, according to the company's spokesman here on Wednesday
He said that on the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, operations against electricity thieves was going on across the region of five district -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara.
The spokesman added that Wahga Road Sub-Division's SDO Siraj-ud-Din Kaakar along with his team detected power pilferage for a tube-well and a Dera. The accused was stealing electricity by hooking on LESCO transmission line. The LESCO team disconnected immediately the illegal connection and confiscated the wires used in the power theft.
The LESCO has also submitted an FIR application against the accused with the local police station, besides charging him with 187,000 detection units.
Similarly, he added that Shahpur Sub-Division's SDO Muhammad Hassan Raza along with his team found electricity theft at 20 quarters (residential units) owned by Mazhar Rasheed. The LESCO team also noticed that no approved connection/meter was installed on any of the residential units and the accused was pilfering electricity by hooking on LESCO's main supply line. The inspection team seized all the connections and taken into its custody the wires used in the theft, besides submitting an FIR application against the accused with relevant police station. The LESCO also charged the accused with 3,500 units of detection bill.
