LHC orders replacement of three environment officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered replacement of three officers from the Environment department due to their failure to take action against environmental polluters.

The court directed the director-general of Environment to immediately replace the officers - deputy directors of Environment in Lahore and Sheikhupura, and an assistant director of Environment Lahore - besides taking action against them under the PEEDA ACT.

The court also ordered the Lahore Development Authority to demolish a steel mill, which was sealed for polluting the environment but made operational after breaking the seal.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

At the beginning of the proceedings, members of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission and the law officers of the concerned departments appeared and submitted reports.

Hina Hafeez Ullah, a member of the commission, submitted a report and stated that the factories sealed for polluting the environment were made operational in connivance with the officers of the Environment department.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and ordered immediate replacement of the officers and the director-general of Environment Punjab.

However, the member requested the court to grant an opportunity to the director-general of Environment, which was accepted by the court.

At this point, the court inquired about the plans of the Central business District (CBD) Punjab for the 100-acre area.

In response, the CBD lawyer stated that the CBD was undertaking a project for the Punjab government.

The member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that housing societies were depleting agricultural land, posing potential food security issues.

However, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that the government needed to address this matter seriously.

The counsel for CBD mentioned that numerous illegal housing societies were operating around Lahore, noting that land was acquired, electricity poles installed, and housing societies formed.

In response, the court suggested that there might not be a policy in place regarding housing societies.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the next week and sought implementation reports.