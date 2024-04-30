LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the winning candidate on an application for a vote recount in PP-161 constituency.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Farrukh Javed Moon of the Sunni Ittehad Council, challenging the ECP's notice for a vote recount in PP-161. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The petitioner had submitted that he was declared the successful candidate from PP-161 in the February 8 elections.

He further submitted that after the elections, the ECP constituted appellate tribunals to hear the election petitions against the victory of the returned candidates. He contended that applications for recounting of votes could not be entertained after the constitution of the appellate tribunals. However, the ECP illegally entertained one such application by the defeated candidate in the constituency and issued a notice, requiring his appearance. He requested the court to set aside the impugned notice for being illegal.