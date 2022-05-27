UrduPoint.com

Life-saving Skills Training Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Scouts Group, Directorate of Students Affairs IUB, in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and Office of Occupational Safety and Health, IUB has conducted 'Scouts Life-Saving Skills' training for the 'Hamdam Badge' .

The chief organiser of the training, in which over 50 students participated, was Associate Lecturer, Department of Geography Amna Hassan, who also serves as Co-advisor/Mentor IUB Scouts Group.

The chief guest of the two-day event Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad, Director of Academics, appreciated the efforts of IUB Scouts Group to help youth in learning how to cope with emergency situations. Rescue Safety Officer Community Wing Shoukat Javed admired the scouts for their active participation in the life-saving training and offered future collaborations.

