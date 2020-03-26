Lightening strikes a village of Thar perishing a goat

Spring showers continued intermittently in different areas of Tharparkar district on Thursday while lightening strikes at a village of Chhachhro tahseel killing a goat

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Spring showers continued intermittently in different areas of Tharparkar district on Thursday while lightening strikes at a village of Chhachhro tahseel killing a goat.

According to details, spring showers started late Wednesday night and intermittent rains poured in at different areas of the district consisting mainly desert areas.

Lightening bolts in village Talo Bheel of tahseel Chhachhro killed a goat while three more goats sustained burn injuries.

On the other side hill streams flown off the hills of Nangarparkar tahseel due to heavy rains.