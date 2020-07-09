Local Govt deptt issued SOPs for holding Bakra Mandis on Eid Ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department on Thursday issued instructions establishment of all Bakra Mandis outside municipal limits of cities and ensuring ban on sale anpurchase of sacrificial animals in city limits.

These instructions/SOPs were issued for strict compliance for holding Bakra Mandis (Sacrificial Animal Markets) during Eid Ul Azha 2020.

Establishment & Operations of Bakra Mandis: Other key instructions include establishment of Bakra Mandis as late as possible, preferably on start of Zilhaj; Inspection and certification of each Bakra Mandi by District Administration and banning all unregistered markets; Encouragement of Central/ Collective Qurbani through various public, private and community organizations; increase in number of Bakra Mandis instead of having one large Mandi to avoid larger gatherings; It has been directed to make sure functionalization of Bakra Mandis round the clock to avoid congestion.

Preferably, a standard layout of Mandi may be adopted as a reference for management of Mandis (enclosed), however, adjustment in layout can be made, if required under Local conditions; Encouragement of utilization of all three days of Eid for Qurbani to avoid workload on a single day, arrangements for provision of water, hide collection, hygiene/ sanitation measures during Eid days.

The further instructions are distribution of special biodegradable bags for collection of animal remains by TMA's/WSSC's/LAAs in their respective jurisdiction.

Directives were given for peparation of comprehensive plan for collection, transportation and disposal of animal remains at pre-identified disposal points. (covering all areas from collection to disposal).

Arrangements for restricting transportation of sacrificial animals to cities for selling and purchase purposes; Meeting at district level with contractors/managers of Bakra mandis and various religious Madaris & other organizations for coordination and implementation of SOPs.

The orgizers of Bakra Mandis were directed to make sure availability of hand sanitization and hand washing arrangments on all the entrypoints.