BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The operation to remove the remains of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha was successfully completed under the Local Government and Community Development Department, South Punjab.

Sanitary workers of South Punjab Local Government and Waste Management Companies worked continuously to remove the remains of the sacrificial animals to the dumping sites.

A control room was also set up in each district to monitor the cleanliness operation. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the holidays of all the staff of the Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Secretariat were canceled and all the staff posted in the Secretariat performed their duties in three shifts.

A Central Control Room was also set up in the South Punjab Secretariat to monitor the cleaning operation. Additional Secretary Local Government Muhammad Ghulam Mustafa and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo supervised the operation for three days.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch visited various areas of South Punjab and checked the sanitation operations. He appreciated the performance of the concerned staff and officers on the successful completion of the sanitation process and announced to award the prizes.