Local Zakat Admins To Be Appointed Before Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza visited District Zakat Committee office and reviewed the appointment of an administrator at the local level.

DC who is also the administrator of District Zakat Committee inspected the office records and reviewed the appointment of the administrator at the local level.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen, Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Khan, CEO Health Attock Dr Mohsin Ashraf were also present.

DC inspected the office records while District Zakat Officer Amjad Sattar Khan briefed him about the department. He issued special instructions to appoint an administrator at the local level for the distribution of Zakat at the earliest so that assistance can be provided to the deserving people in the holy month of Ramazan.

