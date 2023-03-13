Low water inflow reduces power generation of Tarbela dam to 838 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The eight power generation units of Tarbela dam were shut down on Monday due to the low water inflow in the lake and power production capacity reduced to 838 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of the dam remained at 1433.62 feet, where only 9 power generation units were producing 833 megawatts of electricity and they were also not working at full capacity.

The dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbela power production was reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 838 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 23000 cusecs and outflow was 43000 cusecs feet, the officials informed, adding that owing to the low inflow of water we decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus Rivers.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation