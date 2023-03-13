UrduPoint.com

Low Water Inflow Reduces Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam To 838 MW

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Low water inflow reduces power generation of Tarbela dam to 838 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The eight power generation units of Tarbela dam were shut down on Monday due to the low water inflow in the lake and power production capacity reduced to 838 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of the dam remained at 1433.62 feet, where only 9 power generation units were producing 833 megawatts of electricity and they were also not working at full capacity.

The dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbela power production was reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 838 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 23000 cusecs and outflow was 43000 cusecs feet, the officials informed, adding that owing to the low inflow of water we decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus Rivers.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi From

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set cotton pri ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set cotton price this year at Rs8500 per 40k ..

6 minutes ago
 Committee on austerity measures expresses concern ..

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800c ..

8 minutes ago
 Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenF ..

Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI Programme

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote ..

Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote tolerance, coexistence, peace

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

46 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.