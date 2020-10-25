UrduPoint.com
MA, MSc Annual Exams From Nov 20

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

MA, MSc annual exams from Nov 20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Annual examinations for MA, MSc under the auspices of University of Sargodha (UoS) for the year 2020 will start from November 20.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Controller Examinations Sargodha University Dr Muhammad Bashir said that arrangements for holding examinations were being finalized and date sheet with roll number slips would soon be prepared.

He said that roll number slips for regular and private students would be issued online while Students would be able to download their roll number slips issued online from the internet.

Dr Muhammad Bashir further said that BA/BSc examinations conducted by the university have been completedand SOPs were fully implemented in the light of government directives.

He said that apart from examinations, implementation of SOPs issued by the government during the teaching process at the University of Sargodha would be ensured at all costs.

