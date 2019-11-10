UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while light rain/snowfall is expected at islolated places in Quetta during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, during the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Astore -03°C, Kalat, Bagrot, Gupis, Hunza, Quetta and Kalam -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

55 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Extending maternity leave in private sector will c ..

1 hour ago

Details of World Tolerance Summit Dubai announced

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.