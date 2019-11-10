Mainly dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while light rain/snowfall is expected at islolated places in Quetta during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, during the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Astore -03°C, Kalat, Bagrot, Gupis, Hunza, Quetta and Kalam -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.