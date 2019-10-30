Mainly dry weather to persists in most parts during next 24 hours:MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Cold weather is forecast for northern areas however, cloudy weather condition with rain and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Lower Sindh and Balochistan ( Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi), the MET office reported.

Cloudy weather conditions with rain (snowfall over high mountains) also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Light rain also expected in Islamabad during night.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

However rain/ thunderstorm occured at isolated places in Mithi, Tharparkar, MIrkhani and Drosh. Sindh: Mithi, Tharparkar 04 mm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 02 mm and Drosh 01mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Skardu 0�C and Rawalakot 03�C.

