Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider On His 52nd Shahadat Anniversary Today

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 05, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today

Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today.

Displaying valour against all odds, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy inflicting heavy losses in the battle of Hilli during 1971 War.

This epic resistance demonstrated by Major Akram did not allow Indian army to capture even an inch of the motherland till he embraced Shahadat. Such exemplary courage is the hallmark of defenders of our motherland.

Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

