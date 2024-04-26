Man Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A sexagenarian committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Jhal Chakiaan police station.
A police spokesman said here that 60-year-old Muhammad Aslam Jatt of Jhal Chakiaan was dejected over some domestic dispute and he committed suicide by shooting into his head with his pistol. The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation in ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA sports complex issues 82 membership cards7 minutes ago
-
Registration for provision of 20,000 motorcycles under CM scheme starts in Sialkot7 minutes ago
-
Man dies of snake bite7 minutes ago
-
Treasury benches call Opposition in Senate to unite for fighting national challenges7 minutes ago
-
Safety wires distributed among motorcyclists7 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission deadline till May 157 minutes ago
-
KP Health Minister launches anti-polio campaign targeting over 4.4 million children17 minutes ago
-
Senators for national consensus to address country's pressing issues17 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves arrested in Sargodha17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles27 minutes ago
-
DC Hyderabad inaugurates 7-Day anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition highlighting “Echoes of Earth” on May 427 minutes ago