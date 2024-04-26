Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A sexagenarian committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Jhal Chakiaan police station.

A police spokesman said here that 60-year-old Muhammad Aslam Jatt of Jhal Chakiaan was dejected over some domestic dispute and he committed suicide by shooting into his head with his pistol. The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation in ongoing, he added.