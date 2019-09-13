UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Road Mishap In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:58 PM

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

A man died in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district, Levies sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district, Levies sources said on Friday.

According to details, the victim namely Mehtab Ali resident of Rohri area of Sindh was on way home in a local bus when he suddenly slipped from the bus which caused his death at the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Levies have registered a case.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Died Man Mastung Rohri From

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

11 minutes ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

37 minutes ago

President Ajk Thanks Eu Parliament For Holding For ..

41 minutes ago

BASF unfolds a comprehensive range of solutions fo ..

53 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 930 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Europe take Solheim Cup lead despite Korda sisters ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.