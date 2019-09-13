Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

A man died in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district, Levies sources said on Friday

According to details, the victim namely Mehtab Ali resident of Rohri area of Sindh was on way home in a local bus when he suddenly slipped from the bus which caused his death at the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Levies have registered a case.