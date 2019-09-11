Man Dies, Seven Injure In Nasirabad Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:10 PM
A man died while seven other received wounds in a collision between a passenger coach and truck on National Highway near Notal area of Nasirabad district on Wednesday
According to police sources, a passenger bus carrying commuters was on its way when a truck hit it coming from opposition direction.
As a result, one of the commuters died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries.
The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment was initiated.
Police have registered a case.