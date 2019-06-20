Man gets two years jail for attempting to rape girl in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : A school employee has been sentenced to jail for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in Laspur, which led the girl to commit suicide two years ago.

Judicial magistrate Sajid Ali Khan in Booni announced the verdict in which he sentenced the man to two years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 354 and six months under Section 506.

The incident occurred in Harchin village of Laspur on Dec 3, 2015.

A sweeper at the Government High School Harchin tried to rape the girl while she was on her way to school. The young woman managed to flee.

The girl and her parents lodged an FIR against the sweeper at the Mastuj police station under sections 354 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 354 relates to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and Section 506 relates to punishment for criminal intimidation.

The accused pleaded not guilty in front of the police and the case went to court. During that time, the suspect was reportedly suspended from the school at which he worked but he was still drawing a salary.

An official of the school testified that the girl came to him and complained that no action had been taken against the suspect by the education department.

He told her that he had been 'expelled' from the school and that the case was now in court.

He testified in court that on August 6, 2016, he was told that the girl had come back to the school and was refusing to leave.

The official said when he came to the school, he found the body of the girl in the office where she had committed suicide.