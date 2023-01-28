Man shot dead by his opponents in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A 35-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents in Shahdara area, here on Saturday.

Police said that Hakim Ali, a resident of Sharqpur, was coming to Ferozwala to appear in a court of law. He was accused in two murder cases.

Two persons riding on a motorcycle suddenly appeared on the scene and opened fire on him.

As a result, Hakim Ali received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. After the incident, the motorcycle-riding accused fled the scene.

Police reached the spot and took the body into its custody and later shifted it to the dead house for postmortem.