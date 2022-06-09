UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Killed Over Family Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Man shot killed over family dispute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Some armed attackers on Thursday shot killed a man over family dispute in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

The police informed that Ghulam Muhammad Buriro, a tractor driver, on his way when some armed attacker opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, he received number of bullets and died on the spot.

The attackers, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

According to the police, a nephew of Buriro married a woman allegedly belonging to the family of the attackers, who are said to be relatives of the slain person, around 3 months ago.

Buriro's body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

Police have started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

