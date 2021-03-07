UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Killed Real Sister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Man shot killed real sister

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A man on Sunday shot killed his real sister over a minor dispute at Gujjar Gali in the jurisdiction of Phultra Police Station.

According to the police, Muhammad Nazakat son of Muhammad Zaman visited his married sister at Gujjar Gali where, after an exchange of harsh words on a minor dispute, he opened indiscriminate firing at her.

As a result, she died on the spot.

The accused, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

Police sent the body for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

