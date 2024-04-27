Man, Son Killed As Bus Hits Motorbike On Indus Highway
Published April 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A man and his son were killed in crash between a passenger coach and a motorbike on the Indus Highway near the old toll plaza in Jamshoro district on Saturday.
According to the police, the coach collided with the motorcycle on the highway, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to one person.
The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Gadehi and his son Ameer Ali Gadehi while Ali Hyder Gadehi, nephew, was injured in the accident.
The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.
The police said they had impounded the vehicle but the driver managed to escape from the spot.
