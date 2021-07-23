UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man's Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Man's body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The body of a sexagenarian man was found from Rakh branch canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of an over 60 years old man floating on the surface of canal water near Cchuta Jahangir Wala at Samundri Road, and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to Dijkot police, who have started investigation for his identification.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Road Man Samundri From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

1 hour ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.