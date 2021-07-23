(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The body of a sexagenarian man was found from Rakh branch canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of an over 60 years old man floating on the surface of canal water near Cchuta Jahangir Wala at Samundri Road, and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to Dijkot police, who have started investigation for his identification.