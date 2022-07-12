UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Announces Maryam's Public Meetings Schedule In Jhang District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Marriyum announces Maryam's public meetings schedule in Jhang District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the schedule of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif's address to public meetings and rallies.

In a tweet, she said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address election rallies and public meetings in Jhang today.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach PP 125, 127 in Jhang today and address a reception at Pansara Interchange M-4, in PP-127 Gojra Mor.

She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally at Madhani Jutt, Chiniot mor.

She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach Aliabad, PP-125 via Jamia Chowk and address the party workers at Malwana mor.

Then she would move to Athara Hazari via Head Trimon, and address the public meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Related Topics

Election Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Chiniot Jhang Gojra Athara Hazari PP-125 PP-127

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.