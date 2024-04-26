Marriyum Aurangzeb meets WFP country director

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting on Friday with Ms. Coco Ushiyama, the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on the directive of the Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting on Friday with Ms. Coco Ushiyama, the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on the directive of the Chief Minister Punjab.

During the meeting, it was decided to initiate the "One Thousand Days Program" to address nutritional deficiencies among stunted children.

The senior minister announced the launch of a school meal program to tackle the issue of stunted growth in 8% of children who attend school without breakfast. She emphasized that establishing a nutrition force was one of the top priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation in population planning, healthcare, sanitation, school education, and the health of stunted children, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that Punjab, despite being a traditional food basket, had many mothers and children suffering from malnutrition.

She stressed that this social issue could be addressed through collaboration with donors and partners.

The senior minister also mentioned ongoing mechanization programs, food security efforts, and the provision of modern agricultural machinery to farmers. She added, "The CM will soon launch the solid waste management program, beginning with 16 major cities in the first phase."

Furthermore, she revealed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a multisectoral smog action plan would be implemented next week to address environmental challenges and reduce smog.

The WFP representative expressed confidence in providing substantial assistance in university research and development on food scarcity, aquaculture farming, carbon financing, population growth, maternal and child health, environmental changes, and capacity building for farmers.