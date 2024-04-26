Marriyum Aurangzeb Meets WFP Country Director
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting on Friday with Ms. Coco Ushiyama, the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on the directive of the Chief Minister Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting on Friday with Ms. Coco Ushiyama, the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on the directive of the Chief Minister Punjab.
During the meeting, it was decided to initiate the "One Thousand Days Program" to address nutritional deficiencies among stunted children.
The senior minister announced the launch of a school meal program to tackle the issue of stunted growth in 8% of children who attend school without breakfast. She emphasized that establishing a nutrition force was one of the top priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation in population planning, healthcare, sanitation, school education, and the health of stunted children, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that Punjab, despite being a traditional food basket, had many mothers and children suffering from malnutrition.
She stressed that this social issue could be addressed through collaboration with donors and partners.
The senior minister also mentioned ongoing mechanization programs, food security efforts, and the provision of modern agricultural machinery to farmers. She added, "The CM will soon launch the solid waste management program, beginning with 16 major cities in the first phase."
Furthermore, she revealed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a multisectoral smog action plan would be implemented next week to address environmental challenges and reduce smog.
The WFP representative expressed confidence in providing substantial assistance in university research and development on food scarcity, aquaculture farming, carbon financing, population growth, maternal and child health, environmental changes, and capacity building for farmers.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme14 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track20 minutes ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy15 minutes ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana15 minutes ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas15 minutes ago
-
BMC a reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan: Secretary15 minutes ago
-
NDMA advisory alerts authorities, public amid Nowshera, Charsadda flood forecast15 minutes ago
-
DC orders ACs to visit any 5 villages in each tehsil15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to establish state-of-the-art cancer hospital: minister15 minutes ago
-
Holland ambassador meets Punjab CM15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue providing all possible support for economic development: COAS15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister stresses importance of PDMA15 minutes ago