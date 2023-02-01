Marriyum lauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack in Makarwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday paid tribute to Punjab Police for foiling a terrorist attack on Makarwal police station in Mianwali district.

The passion and performance of Punjab Police and CTD to eliminate terrorists was highly commendable, she said in a statement.

She said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the Punjab Police and Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) an effective force with modern weapons and training to eradicate terrorism.

Strengthening the police and CTD with modern weapons, technology, and training was the need of the hour to eradicate terrorism, the minister remarked.

She said that the nation was proud of its forces, and it saluted the spirit of officers and security personnel in the war against terrorism.