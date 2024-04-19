Open Menu

Mayor LMC Chairs Council Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar on Friday presided over a meeting in which seven point agenda was presented to address the issues of different localities

The agenda included formation of committees to improve the efficiency of all departments of the municipal corporation, providing mosquito spray machines to every Union committee, setting up 'Bachat' bazars to provide relief to the citizens, eliminating traffic congestion and repairing of roads in Lahori Mahalla, setting up public washrooms in markets, distributing sewing machines to poor women.

The agenda was unanimously approved by all the council members.

Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Shaikh along with municipal corporation members Munir Ahmad Soomro, Naeem Tunio, Sher Muhammad Laghari, Shahzeb Abro, Chingiz Abro, Muhammad Ibrahim Khoso, Amina Jamali, Nusrat Pathan, Shabiran Jokio, Abdul Hafeez Samtio, Atta Muhammad Memon, Rafiq Kermani, Sajid Domki, Simran Khan and others include Municipal Commissioner Javed Abbasi, Accounts Officer Miandad Lulai, Sabir Abbasi, GM Shahani, Yasin Bhutto and in charges of all branches also attended the meeting.

