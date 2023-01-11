Mayor provides computers to municipal educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday provided new computers to three municipal educational institutions for enabling students to get modern education and hands-on experience with modern technology.

"There will be no compromise on quality, we will make the municipal inter-schools and colleges high-quality educational institutions and it should be the mission of all of us to include them in the best educational institutions of the province," he said while addressing a ceremony here.

He assured all-out efforts to fulfill the demand of municipal educational institutions and provide the best quality education to the students.

He said it was the responsibility of every government to provide the best education to the children as the future of the country was attached to their success.

The mayor urged the administrations of the schools to work hard on the students so that they could get positions in next year's board exams.

Director General Arshad Ali Zubair, Director Administration HR Muhammad Owais Khan, Director State Management Mian Anisur Rahman, Principal of Municipal school and College Boys Wazir Bagh Qazi Farman, Principal of Degree College Najma Shafiq and Principal of Municipal Inter College Girls Shahi Bagh Nusrat Mustaal were present on the occasion.