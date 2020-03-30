Measures afoot to provide flour to masses at subsidized rates

Dir Lower, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking solid measures to provide wheat flour at subsidized rates to people here.

As part of such efforts, District food Controller Abubakar along with other staff of the department visited various flour mills and checked quality of flour and its rates.

During the inspection he personally monitored supply of the commodity to the notified dealers to ensure that masses got the flour at subsidized rates.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Adenzai along with Levies visited several playgrounds in the area to ensure implementation of section 144.

He also directed the police force to ensure that people were obeying the orders of the district administration so that coronavirus could be prevented from spreading.