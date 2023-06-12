Media urged to sensitize masses on safe gas usage

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Monday urged the media to play its due role in sensitizing the masses on the safe usage of gas by underlining the precautionary measures in order to avoid any unfortunate incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Monday urged the media to play its due role in sensitizing the masses on the safe usage of gas by underlining the precautionary measures in order to avoid any unfortunate incident.

Spokesperson of SNGPL Shahid Akram while talking to APP said, "The unpleasant incidents of gas blasts in Rawalpindi city last week occurred due to negligence and unsafe usage of gas which could be avoided by precautionary measures".

Divulging the details of the incident, he said that the incident happened due to sheer negligence as the department received no leakage complaint neither through the landline number nor via the helpline.

"Our Help Line 1199 is operating around the clock and our teams are committed to serving its customers in all weather conditions," he added.

In order to avoid unpleasant incidents consumers must check the internal house-lines thoroughly through a trained plumber at least twice a year, he said and stressed to use soap or detergent powder while checking the gas leakage instead to lit a match stick.

He said that if gas accumulated in any room, no electric switch be turned on or put off as the spark inside the socket may cause the blast.

He also stressed on use of gas appliances of good brands and avoiding the use of rubber pipes with heaters and stoves.

The official categorically urged the consumers to disconnect gas heaters in the summer season and to put proper stoppers or plugs at the nozzles to avoid any leakages.