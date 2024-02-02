Medicines donated for hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Medicines and other medical equipment were donated for Allied Hospital-II (Civil Hospital) to facilitate under-treatment patients.

In-charge Department of Psychiatry Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar and Joint Secretary of Anti-Narcotics Association Amina Akram handed over the donation to Medical Superintendent Dr.

Zafra Iqbal.

The MS thanked the association for provision of charity for treatment of deserving patients.

The association representtaives said the aim of charity was to ensure welfare of patients suffering from mental illnesses and those admitted to hospital for treatment.