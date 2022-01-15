Meeting held to review Dubai Expo, GB Investment Conference

UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Saturday chaired a meeting of all relevant department of GB regarding the Dubai Expo and GB Investment Conference

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Saturday chaired a meeting of all relevant department of GB regarding the Dubai Expo and GB Investment Conference.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that our aim was to be a positive reflection of Gilgit-Baltistan at the international level and to attract investors.

All the participants agreed that GB could be put on the path of development by highlighting investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan in tourism, minerals, hydropower, forests, wildlife, agriculture and fisheries and other sectors. It was decided in the meeting that every possible effort would be made in this regard.

