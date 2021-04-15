Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalpur

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held today at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to review the situation of expected floods

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held today at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to review the situation of expected floods.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Ali Jamali presided over the meeting.

Secretary District Emergency Board Baqir Hussain briefed the meeting about monsoons and expected flood situations.

He also told about emergency arrangements done by Rescue 1122 to handle the flood situation. The meeting also discussed the setting up Flood Relief Camps by Health, Livestock, Agriculture and other concerned departments.