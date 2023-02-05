UrduPoint.com

Mehmood Takes Oath From Newly Elected Body Of Tank Press Club

February 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood has taken an oath of allegiance from the newly elected Press Club in Tank here on Sunday.

He took oath from the the newly elected body including President Noor Muhammad Barki, and the General Secretary Sheikh Rahmatullah, said a press release.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Press Club in Tank and was attended by prominent figures including Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Khan Baitani, Tehseel Mayor Siddam Hussain, Tehseel Mayor Bahadur Khan, and Sham-uz- Zaman.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Mehmood emphasized the important role of the press in society. He said that journalists are the voice of the marginalized people and it is hoped that of Tank will better advocate public issues for playing role in the progress of the country.

