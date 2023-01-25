Membership of 16 more MPs restored

:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of 16 more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of the Senate, National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on filing their mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission

According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their asset details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

In total, the membership of one senator, two members of National Assembly (MNAs), five members of the provincial assembly, (MPAs) of Balochistan and eight MPAs of Sindh has been restored.

The membership of one Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, two MNAs including Sardar Muhammad Arfan Dogar, NA 122; Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, NA 203; eight Sindh MPAs including Ikramullah Khan, PS 22; Munawar Ali Wassan, PS 27; Nasir Hussain Qureshi, PS 67; Muhammad Yousaf Baloch, PS 88; Saeed Ghani, PS 104; Malik Shehzad Awan,PS 116; Adeel Shehzad, PS118 and Sanjay Parvani, Reserve seat for non Muslim.

Similarly, the membership of five MPAs of Balochistan Assembly including Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, PB 18; Zamrak Khan, PB 21; Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, PB 24; Malik Arif, PB 34 and Muhammad Akbar, PB 40 has been restored.