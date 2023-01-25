UrduPoint.com

Membership Of 16 More MPs Restored

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Membership of 16 more MPs restored

:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of 16 more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of the Senate, National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on filing their mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of 16 more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of the Senate, National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on filing their mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their asset details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

In total, the membership of one senator, two members of National Assembly (MNAs), five members of the provincial assembly, (MPAs) of Balochistan and eight MPAs of Sindh has been restored.

The membership of one Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, two MNAs including Sardar Muhammad Arfan Dogar, NA 122; Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, NA 203; eight Sindh MPAs including Ikramullah Khan, PS 22; Munawar Ali Wassan, PS 27; Nasir Hussain Qureshi, PS 67; Muhammad Yousaf Baloch, PS 88; Saeed Ghani, PS 104; Malik Shehzad Awan,PS 116; Adeel Shehzad, PS118 and Sanjay Parvani, Reserve seat for non Muslim.

Similarly, the membership of five MPAs of Balochistan Assembly including Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, PB 18; Zamrak Khan, PB 21; Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, PB 24; Malik Arif, PB 34 and Muhammad Akbar, PB 40 has been restored.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Nasir Muslim PS-118 PB-34 PB-40

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

18 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

18 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road mishap in Fais ..

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on S ..

US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on Sale of Hunter Biden Artwork - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.