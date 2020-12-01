UrduPoint.com
MERC Provides First Aids To1195 Injured In Nov

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:12 PM

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

The Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways were provided treatment facility to 1195 injured people due to road accident in November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways were provided treatment facility to 1195 injured people due to road accident in November.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said these emergency response centers along the highways were responded around 986 accidents in the period of one month.

Balochistan government had been established 14 MERC on main highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

The centres have recorded the death of four people in road accidents during the period.

"The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centres along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles is available at every medical centre and a Basic Health Units would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of medical officers, surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centres would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The official said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

