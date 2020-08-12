UrduPoint.com
Metro Bus Service Restored In Twin Cities After Five Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

The Metro Bus Service (MBS) has been restored in twin cities on Wednesday after five months suspension

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metro Bus Service (MBS) has been restored in twin cities on Wednesday after five months suspension.

According to the administration of MBS, the bus service which was closed due to coronavirus, has been restored under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Standing in the buses will be prohibited and the passengers will be required to wear face masks. Metro Bus Service will run from 6 am to 10 pm.

The Bus Service was shutdown on March 23 to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Following the lockdown and lifting of the sanctions in Punjab, the MBS administration had asked for more time to complete the preparations.

Despite end of the lockdown and lifting of the restrictions, the health authorities have appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs issued by the government to control spread of COVID-19.

They said that precaution must be taken until the complete elimination of the coronavirus.

