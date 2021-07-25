Miniature painting classes in full swing at Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) are in full swing at Lok Virsa.

In a statement issued here, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH), the painting classes were being taught at newly restored art gallery.

It said that the National College of Arts (NCA) taught youngsters about the miniature painting besides music performance and other art activities where youth were interested.

