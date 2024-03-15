Minister Emphasises Healthy Mother Is Cornerstone Of Healthy Society
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 08:23 PM
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has participated as a special guest in Nutrition International's annual provincial progress sharing meeting
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has participated as a special guest in Nutrition International's annual provincial progress sharing meeting.
The event was attended by Nutrition International's Provincial Coordinator, Dr. Darya Khan, Addition Director-General of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Abid Ali, DHO Swabi and others.
In his address at the meeting, the Health Minister emphasised that a healthy mother is the cornerstone of a healthy society.
While commending Nutrition International's efforts towards improving maternal and child health, he expressed determination to continue and further these initiatives.
Minister Shah also distributed shields among the officials who exhibited outstanding performance.
During his speech, the Health Minister expressed delight over the collaboration between Nutrition International and other donors with the Health Department, stating that they have consistently worked together through various challenges, be it the COVID-19 pandemic, other epidemics, natural disasters, etc.
"We are faced with challenges in improving maternal and child health, and organisations like Nutrition International have been supporting us in this endeavour.
I wish to see their support continue steadfastly," remarked Minister Shah.
"I am pleased that Nutrition International is assisting us in addressing challenges such as anaemia in pregnant women, low birth weight, and capacity building of health staff.
It is surprising to note that 50% of adolecent girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer from anemia," he added.
Nutrition International is implementing a program based on micronutrients to eliminate hidden hunger and malnutrition among mothers and children.
Minister Shah expressed his happiness over the program's outcomes and expressed his desire to see its expansion to other districts.
"We have a lot of work to do for the betterment of maternal and child health, and we need the continued support of organizations like Nutrition International," concluded the Health Minister.
