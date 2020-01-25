Minister forms committee to probe alleged issuance of fake challan invoices

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Saturday took notice of the news regarding alleged issuance of fake challans in transfer of plots in Katchiabadies and formed a committee to probe the matter.

In a statement, the minster said the matters regarding the alleged involvement of Katchiabadies Authority staffers in the process of making invoices through fake stamps are also being investigated.

Murtaza Baloch has already appealed to the people through media that they should receive and submit the challans in banks by themselves to remain safe from any kind of fraud.

The minister warned for strict action if the employees of the department get involved in the frauds, saying, no one would be spared if found guilty.