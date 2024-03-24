Minister Offers Condolences To Family Of Kite String Victim
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minister of Human Rights & Parliamentary Affairs Punjab, Khalil Tahir Sandhu Sunday reached the house of Asif who had died from kite string in Samanabad.
He offered condolences to Ashfaq, father of the youth. The minister said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken strict notice of the incident and sought a report from the department concerned. "However, I will talk to the CM about taking care of the bereaved family."
He said that those involved in the business of sale and purchase of kites and chemical string would not be spared. He termed the loss of life of a youth due to kite string a big tragedy.
Earlier, Sandhu was accorded a warm welcome by scores of Muslim League workers and Christian community leaders on his nomination for senator when he reached his residence on Saturday night.
Addressing the workers, he said that inflation is a big challenge which the government has accepted.
The minister said the PNL-N was taking practical measures to steer the country out of the crisis and provide relief to the common people.
Khalil Tahir was optimistic that the country's economy would be stable soon, adding that the PML-N leadership had offered him a senator seat for which he was very thankful.
