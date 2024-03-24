Open Menu

Minister Offers Condolences To Family Of Kite String Victim

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Minister offers condolences to family of kite string victim

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minister of Human Rights & Parliamentary Affairs Punjab, Khalil Tahir Sandhu Sunday reached the house of Asif who had died from kite string in Samanabad.

He offered condolences to Ashfaq, father of the youth. The minister said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken strict notice of the incident and sought a report from the department concerned. "However, I will talk to the CM about taking care of the bereaved family."

He said that those involved in the business of sale and purchase of kites and chemical string would not be spared. He termed the loss of life of a youth due to kite string a big tragedy.

Earlier, Sandhu was accorded a warm welcome by scores of Muslim League workers and Christian community leaders on his nomination for senator when he reached his residence on Saturday night.

Addressing the workers, he said that inflation is a big challenge which the government has accepted.

The minister said the PNL-N was taking practical measures to steer the country out of the crisis and provide relief to the common people.

Khalil Tahir was optimistic that the country's economy would be stable soon, adding that the PML-N leadership had offered him a senator seat for which he was very thankful.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Died Sale Sunday Muslim Christian Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

19 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

19 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

19 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

19 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

19 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan