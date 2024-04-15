Ministers Visit Flood-affected Areas Of Peshawar
Published April 15, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, accompanied by the Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi on Monday paid a visit to 25 villages and residential colonies situated alongside Budhni Nala.
They visited Charsadda Road, Pajagi Road, Shahi Kotha, Sardar Colony, Shagi Hindkian, and Hassan Ghari and other areas affected by heavy rains in Peshawar city. The visit was also attended by Senate nominee Irfan Salim, AC Shah Alam, and other party officials.
During the visit, the ministers inspected flood-affected houses, interacted with the affected populace, and assured them of relief efforts to mitigate their losses.
Expressing condolences for the loss of life and property, they instructed relevant authorities to take necessary measures, including implementing safety protocols to protect the lives and property of citizens.
Both the ministers directed the swift completion of remaining portion of Budhni Nallah Side Wall and instructed the relevant departments to initiate relief operations without delay.
