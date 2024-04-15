Open Menu

Ministers Visit Flood-affected Areas Of Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Ministers visit flood-affected areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, accompanied by the Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, conducted a comprehensive tour of 25 villages and residential colonies.

These villages and colonies situated along Budhni Nala including Charsadda Road, Pajagi Road, Shahi Kotha ,Sardar Colony, Shagi Hindkian, and Hassan Ghari.

They also visited other areas affected by heavy rains in Peshawar city. The visit was attended by Senate nominee Irfan Salim, AC Shah Alam, and other party officials.

During the visit, the ministers inspected the flood-affected houses, interacted with the affected populace, and assured them of relief efforts to mitigate their losses.

Expressing condolences for the loss of life and property, they instructed relevant authorities to take necessary measures, including implementing safety protocols, to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Both ministers directed the swift completion of the remaining portion of Budhni Nallah Side Wall and instructed all relevant departments to initiate relief operations without delay.

