Minor Boy Electrocuted In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 02:54 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted here in village Noval Hathaar, Khudian Khaas area.

Police said here on Friday that five-year-old Zain was playing on the rooftop of his house when he accidentally touched 11-kv electricity line passing over the roof top. He received powerful electric shock and died on the spot.

Police took the body into its custody and started investigation.

