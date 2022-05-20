Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

A minor boy was electrocuted here in village Noval Hathaar, Khudian Khaas area

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted here in village Noval Hathaar, Khudian Khaas area.

Police said here on Friday that five-year-old Zain was playing on the rooftop of his house when he accidentally touched 11-kv electricity line passing over the roof top. He received powerful electric shock and died on the spot.

Police took the body into its custody and started investigation.