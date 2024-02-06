Missing girl reunited with her family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Bhara Kahu police station team on Tuesday reunited the missing girl with her parents by using technical and human resources.

According to ICP spokesperson Muhammad Taqi Jawad, the Bhara Kahu police station team received an application from a citizen in which he stated that his daughter, namely Manahil had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, the Bhara Kahu police station team used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing girl and reunited her safely with her family.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate assistance.

The citizens are requested to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.

The protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.