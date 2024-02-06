Open Menu

Missing Girl Reunited With Her Family

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Missing girl reunited with her family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Bhara Kahu police station team on Tuesday reunited the missing girl with her parents by using technical and human resources.

According to ICP spokesperson Muhammad Taqi Jawad, the Bhara Kahu police station team received an application from a citizen in which he stated that his daughter, namely Manahil had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, the Bhara Kahu police station team used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing girl and reunited her safely with her family.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate assistance.

The citizens are requested to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.

The protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

4 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

14 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

14 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

14 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

14 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

14 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

14 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

14 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

13 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan