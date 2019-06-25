Model Courts dispose of 99 murder, narcotics cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The Model Courts decided 99 cases including 37 cases of murder and 62 narcotics here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 99 cases including 37 cases of murder and 62 narcotics here on Tuesday.

In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 519 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to 8 accused while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 9 accused. The fine of Rs 513, 4000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added. Modern technique of proceedings had been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis,he added.