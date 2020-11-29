Modern policing experts' services being hired to upgrade department: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that services and capabilities of expert instructors of modern policing and crime fighting are being utilised to maintain and upgrade quality of the department.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that modern techniques were being used in the training of different police services including Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) so that more competent and strong personnel could be trained and sent into the field.

He said that the strategy of punishment and reward was in place for improvement of the police service. He said that all command officers had been instructed to ensure transparent, merit-based process of punishment and reward, free from any haste.

To a question, he said that big penalties for minor errors and irregularities could lead to lowering of morale of the force and, therefore, disciplinary matrix, formulated by the Central Police Office, was being employed.

The IGP said that the Central Police Office played a supervisory and monitoring role more effectively for improvement in the punishment system.

To another question, Inam Ghani said that the Elite Force was a trained and specialised operational force of Punjab Police, which could be used only in the field during high-profile and intelligence-based operations to eliminate terrorists and criminal elements by showing the best performance.

He said that in view of the threat of terrorism, a series of training workshops and exercises was being held on regular basis to improve the training and response rate of the Elite Force, while matters related to the development and welfare of the Elite personnel were also resolved with personal interest without any delay.

About overall performance of the Elite Force and other programs, IG Punjab said that the Elite Force personnel were being provided with the best training and all possible facilities.

The IG Punjab urged the Elite Force and Special Operations Unit to keep their morale high and enhance the reputation of the department by discharging every responsibility with diligence, professionalism and honesty.