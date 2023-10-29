Open Menu

Modi Govt Pushed Kashmir Towards Darkness For Lust Of Power: Wani

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The President of Indian National Congress in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Vikar Rasool Wani, has said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government has pushed the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir towards darkness for the lust of power.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Vikar Rasool Wani was speaking to a review meeting in Banihal, Ramban, in which discussions were held over the wide range of issues, including unemployment and lack of development.

He slammed the BJP-led Indian government for abandoning Jammu and Kashmir of democratic rights leading to the severe setbacks to developmental process, besides pushing people towards darkness in every respect, for the lust of power.

On the occasion, he also urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate measures for holding Assembly and other elections in the territory before Lok Sabha elections.

